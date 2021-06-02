All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
sponsored_background.png
Sponsored by BNY Mellon.png

Sponsored Content | BNY Mellon

  • Euro_securitization_report
    Sponsored BNY Mellon
    European ABS market – signs of recovery, growth and evolution
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    While strong issuance so far this year has given rise to expectations that the European securitization market’s recovery could accelerate in the second half, 2021 is not just a rebound story. Investor demand and regulatory change are also driving new developments and innovations, say BNY Mellon’s Paul Crossley, senior business development, principal, EMEA, and Michela Sperandio, head of business development, Italy.
  • ABS
    Sponsored BNY Mellon
    European CLO market adapts to the challenges of the COVID-19 era
    GlobalCapital, June 19, 2020
    The period since March has been a turbulent time for financial markets, and the CLO sector in Europe dealt with a complex set of disruptions when the pandemic arrived this spring. From sudden and acute stress at the corporate level to an unprecedented shift in working conditions, CLO players in Europe experienced more uncertainty that hasn’t been seen since the last crisis. Yet, the market has adapted, and while the shape and size of deals may be different, CLOs in Europe are pushing ahead. BNY Mellon and GlobalCapital gathered a variety of market experts to discuss the present state and future prospects of the European CLO market.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree