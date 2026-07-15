Sovereign Issuers Roundtable (July 2026)
Amid tight budgetary conditions, including persistent inflation, volatile markets and geopolitical tensions, sovereign issuers in the EU face continuous pressure to fulfil borrowing requirements. Simultaneously, these same issuers are having to confront different challenges that range from the growing impact of hedge funds in their order books, and whether this is a good or a bad thing, how to convince new investors that their home currency, the euro, is an alternative to the dollar and how aligned EU capital markets should become and what form this should take.
GlobalCapital assembled sovereign debt issuers to discuss borrowing requirements and how they are being met, what the diversification of their investor bases means for the products they offer and the benefits of harmonisation and simpler regulation in the EU.
Roundtable participants
|Ben Adubi, managing director, global capital markets, Morgan Stanley
|Pedro Cabeços, chief executive officer, Portuguese Treasury and Debt Management Agency (IGCP)
|Jean Deboutte, director strategy, risk management and investor relations, Belgian Debt Agency
|Davide Iacovoni, director general — public debt, treasury department, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Italy
|Siegfried Ruhl, hors classe adviser, directorate general for budget, European Commission
|Anu Sammallahti, director of finance, head of department, State Treasury of Finland (Valtiokonttori)
|Moderator: Ralph Sinclair, chief product officer, GlobalCapital