South America
Signs of moderation from president not enough to ease S&P and Fitch’s fears over weaker metrics
Just 8% of holders of CGC’s 2021s have agreed to participate
And breathe.
Rates stability, oil price rally provide fertile ground for tap of 2049s
Mexican polyethylene producer notches robust book as outlook improves
Lack of single-A supply driving Swiss demand for Chilean paper
Issuers are paying higher concessions than usual amid pre-election supply rush
AA2000 has commitments for vital new funding but first needs higher take-up in bond swap
Retailer prices wide compared to some expectations but more Chileans line up bonds ahead of elections
Chilean banks could have busiest year in Swiss francs since 2014 as pipeline builds
ACI Airport Sudamérica to push out maturity as existing bondholders provide new cash
Brazilian hospital operator’s net debt has dropped after share sales