Nordic Banks Roundtable (June 2026)

Strong economic fundamentals have encouraged issuers and investors to put their faith in bonds from the Nordic region at a time when weak growth and lax public spending controls have dulled what eurozone countries can offer bond markets. Healthy amounts of mortgage lending in the Nordic region have also raised the profile of covered bond issuance there. For this GlobalCapital roundtable, Danish, Norwegian and Swedish banks join counterparts from Germany to discuss how the reliable economic performance of the Nordics has contributed to its safe haven status for bonds, why covered bonds are a better option than senior debt, and how regulation is hampering the appeal of green and ESG bonds.

Roundtable participants