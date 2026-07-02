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Nordic Bank Capital Roundtable (July 2026)

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Persistent inflation, interest rate volatility and geopolitical tensions have all had a negative impact on credit growth in the Nordic region in the first half of 2026. However, the capital markets have shown resilience, and issuers have had to show flexibility and agility in the timing of deals. At the same time, they have stepped up their contact with investors, including from new locations such as Asia. On top of turmoil in the markets, banks await to hear what the EU’s plans for regulatory simplification mean for them.

For this Nordic Bank Capital Roundtable, GlobalCapital brought together a group of the region’s capital markets bankers, bank executives and treasury specialists to describe their funding plans for 2026, how they see the capital markets shaping up over the next 12 months, and why investors see Nordic bank bonds as safe investments.

Roundtable participants

Kerstin Ahlqvist, head of long term funding and sustainability, Swedbank
Morten Baekmand Nielsen, head of investor relations, Nykredit
Helena Colling, bond syndicate manager, SEB
Kapil Damani, head of bank capital, DCM — capital and financing, ABN AMRO
Dag Hjelle, head of treasury, SpareBank 1 Sør-Norge
Ellert Hlöðversson, chief financial officer, Islandsbanki
Jan-Joost Leusveld, head of DCM secured debt, ABN AMRO
Petra Mellor, head of bank debt, long term funding, Nordea
David Rostedt, DCM credit research analyst, SEB
Moderator: Atanas Dinov, FIG editor, GlobalCapital