New Zealand Issuers Roundtable (August 2026)
Despite domestic worries about a fragile economy, persistent inflation and higher interest rates, New Zealand still appears an oasis of calm to most of the rest of the world. In July GlobalCapital gathered a panel of treasury officials and bankers to discuss domestic and offshore funding, global fixed income demand, portfolio diversification and New Zealand’s appeal to international investors.
Roundtable participants
|Mark Butcher, chief executive, New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency
|Liam Cleary, head of funding, balance sheet and securitization, Westpac New Zealand
|Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia and New Zealand, Crédit Agricole CIB
|Leonhard Enck, head of debt origination Asia-Pacific, DZ BANK
|Andrew John, head of group treasury, Auckland Council
|Friedrich Luithlen, global head of debt capital markets, DZ BANK
|Belinda Newman, treasurer, Kiwibank
|Jonathan Ng, debt capital markets Australia and New Zealand, Crédit Agricole CIB
|Toby Fildes, chief product and strategy officer, GlobalCapital (moderator)