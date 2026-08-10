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New Zealand Issuers Roundtable (August 2026)

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VIEW PDF OF ROUNDTABLE

Despite domestic worries about a fragile economy, persistent inflation and higher interest rates, New Zealand still appears an oasis of calm to most of the rest of the world. In July GlobalCapital gathered a panel of treasury officials and bankers to discuss domestic and offshore funding, global fixed income demand, portfolio diversification and New Zealand’s appeal to international investors.

Roundtable participants

Mark Butcher, chief executive, New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency
Liam Cleary, head of funding, balance sheet and securitization, Westpac New Zealand
Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia and New Zealand, Crédit Agricole CIB
Leonhard Enck, head of debt origination Asia-Pacific, DZ BANK
Andrew John, head of group treasury, Auckland Council
Friedrich Luithlen, global head of debt capital markets, DZ BANK
Belinda Newman, treasurer, Kiwibank
Jonathan Ng, debt capital markets Australia and New Zealand, Crédit Agricole CIB
Toby Fildes, chief product and strategy officer, GlobalCapital (moderator)