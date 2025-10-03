Enquire on submitting your data for the MTN Monitor Awards



For dealer banks to be eligible to win an award, they must submit their data to our deals database, MTN Monitor by October 31, 2025



Without this submission - which should cover at least the award period starting from October 4, 2024 to October 3, 2025, but can also include deals done for all of 2024 - banks cannot be considered for an award.



This process will allow us to verify the market standing and activities of dealers in non-public markets.



Please note that all deals submission will be available in our MTN Monitor database..

Find out more about submitting your data