US Securitization Awards 2021: Winners

GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2021 US Securitization Awards, where we seek to recognize the most notable and innovative deals, banks and market participants of 2020.



The vast majority of awards were voted on by the market, from shortlists compiled by GlobalCapital’s editorial team. In compiling the shortlists, we took feedback from the market through a survey, and in direct discussions, studied league tables, submissions and other data. Then, we picked out lists of credible winners for each category, all of which would have been richly deserving of an award.



