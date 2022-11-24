GlobalCapital
Asia
Securitization
GlobalMarkets
Weekly Issue 1782
Top Stories
Americana’s success could kick off dual listing wave in Middle East
FIG issuers to test investor demand deep into December
NLB’s underwritten second try heralds back-stop comeback
SLB investors stumped by Scope 3 complexities
Loan market start-ups show tech's time has come
Leader
FIG market’s irrational exuberance will pop
Issuers behaving badly
Public Sector
Land Hessen doubles size on Thanksgiving
KBN refreshes euro access with €1bn print
Nordic SSA trio sweep dollar and euro primary markets
Covered Bonds
Nordea gets great result with first Finnish green covered bond
Covered bond investors beat the iBoxx and prep for 2023
Bankinter pre-funds before Cédulas widens
Short dated covered bonds on the menu for the rest of 2022
Raising Rates: SSAs buoyant ahead of more EU issuance
Financial Institutions
Tier two demand goes into overdrive as spreads tighten
Senior sales soar as investors look long in FIG market
UK duration buyers lead orders for BFCM’s €1.5bn 10 year
Discover lands in dollar spotlight
CrédAg and Commerzbank score strong demand for sterling
BCP starts tier two exchange offer
Bank of Valletta readies €300m bail-in debut
Vaudoise lands assured debut in Swissies
Securitization
MultiLease gets decent car lease ABS execution in Swissies
Nationwide impresses with RMBS just 2bp over covered bonds
US securitization investors will have to care about ESG — whether they like it or not
European Securitization Awards 2023 — nominations open
Nuveen Green Capital raises $135m with C-PACE deal
Imperial Fund raises $265m with non-QM RMBS
ESG ABS needs government support to prosper in Europe
Corporate Bonds
CVA ramps up leverage to fund investment plan
Short end outperforms long for Fresenius, while Carrefour taps SLB
Bertelsmann prints €750m as acquisition falls through
Opaque fair value calculations risk mistakes
GSK and Continental lure €9.6bn of orders before break
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
PIF’s $17bn refi loan has ‘element’ of statement deal
Trafigura brings in banks for $600m financing of mines in DRC
Leveraged finance issuance to pick up next year, but so will defaults
Allwyn obtains €1.6bn loan package as it buys UK National Lottery operator
Emerging Markets
Bank of America props up NLB's second tier two attempt
OTP Bank finds strong demand thanks to chunky premium
Cabei deal marks EM’s return to Swissies
PIF’s $17bn refi loan has ‘element’ of statement deal
Equity
GBL adds to equity-linked resurgence with Pernod Ricard exchangeable
ABB e-mobility brings in minority shareholders ahead of IPO
Flutter Entertainment block trade prices at 1% discount
People News
Capital markets trio depart BNP Paribas
Investec hires European equity sales head
Market News
Basel IV output floor leaves corporate SRT ‘scarcely feasible’
Southpaw
Banks opt for quick trim amid uncertain outlook