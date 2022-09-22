All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1773

Top Stories

Green finance on cusp of new era as Uruguay preps step-down SLB

Corporates postpone deals in market bleak streak

Quirks in hot euro SSA market leave some issuers in the cold

Russia mobilisation strikes blow at CEEMEA bond revival

European ABS regains its appetite, but esoterics are off the menu

Leader

How to drive people to storm your palace with a good idea

Public Sector

Rentenbank, ADB get ahead of Fed rate rise

Cades makes quick return for €5bn

Austria to follow after ESM and Spain build huge order books

Covered Bonds

Covered bond investors welcome ECB’s exit

Raising Rates: investors sweep up SSAs and short covered bonds as yields head higher

Financial Institutions

Santander raises €1.5bn with defensive preferred deal

Nykredit struggles to tighten tier two pricing

Market turbulence hits Nordic financial institutions

Securitization

EU ABS is open for business, but it’s only serving vanilla

GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2022 — all the results

European CLOs surge back with four deals priced

Vehis completes Z1.3bn private Polish securitization

Corporate Bonds

Engie and Sandvik print with small concessions

ArcelorMittal braves market with out of favour sector

Long end turns wrong end for IG corporates

Smith & Nephew readies debut euro bond

Energy companies keep dollar flame burning

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Chelsea FC seeks £600m loan for investment

Farfetch and House of HR enter leveraged loan market

Emerging Markets

Barbados includes pandemic clause in ‘most replicable’ blue bond yet

Romania keeps CEE issuance going with €1.35bn bond

BNP Paribas adds two to EM research

České dráhy goes shorter for post-crash return

Slovenia taps 2032s for €500m

El Salvador prioritises 2025s in ‘bullish’ buyback

Equity

Salik’s IPO ends 49 times covered

LXi Reit to raise equity for £500m supermarket sweep

Italian election could ‘wobble’ markets and trouble Monte dei Paschi

Porsche covers largest German IPO since 1996 on day one

Porsche's arrival changes little for Europe’s battered IPO market

People Moves

Credit Suisse culls London levfin and trading teams

Goldman makes cuts in Hong Kong IB

Southpaw

Citi still hiring despite the storm clouds