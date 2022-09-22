GlobalCapital
Asia
Securitization
GlobalMarkets
Login
Subscribe
Free trial
Markets
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
The Weekly
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Podcasts
Special Reports
Awards & Events
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Submit Search
Search Query
Markets
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
SSA
FIG
Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
SRI / Green Bonds
Syndicated Loans
LevFin
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
People News
Bank Strategy
The Big Interview
Regulation
Technology
Southpaw
Comment
Data
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
SSA
FIG / Covered Bonds
Corporate Bonds
Emerging Markets
Equity
Primary Market Monitor
The Weekly
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Podcasts
Special Reports
Awards & Events
Login
Subscribe
Free trial
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1773
Top Stories
Green finance on cusp of new era as Uruguay preps step-down SLB
Corporates postpone deals in market bleak streak
Quirks in hot euro SSA market leave some issuers in the cold
Russia mobilisation strikes blow at CEEMEA bond revival
European ABS regains its appetite, but esoterics are off the menu
Leader
How to drive people to storm your palace with a good idea
Public Sector
Rentenbank, ADB get ahead of Fed rate rise
Cades makes quick return for €5bn
Austria to follow after ESM and Spain build huge order books
Covered Bonds
Covered bond investors welcome ECB’s exit
Raising Rates: investors sweep up SSAs and short covered bonds as yields head higher
Financial Institutions
Santander raises €1.5bn with defensive preferred deal
Nykredit struggles to tighten tier two pricing
Market turbulence hits Nordic financial institutions
Securitization
EU ABS is open for business, but it’s only serving vanilla
GlobalCapital US Securitization Awards 2022 — all the results
European CLOs surge back with four deals priced
Vehis completes Z1.3bn private Polish securitization
Corporate Bonds
Engie and Sandvik print with small concessions
ArcelorMittal braves market with out of favour sector
Long end turns wrong end for IG corporates
Smith & Nephew readies debut euro bond
Energy companies keep dollar flame burning
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Chelsea FC seeks £600m loan for investment
Farfetch and House of HR enter leveraged loan market
Emerging Markets
Barbados includes pandemic clause in ‘most replicable’ blue bond yet
Romania keeps CEE issuance going with €1.35bn bond
BNP Paribas adds two to EM research
České dráhy goes shorter for post-crash return
Slovenia taps 2032s for €500m
El Salvador prioritises 2025s in ‘bullish’ buyback
Equity
Salik’s IPO ends 49 times covered
LXi Reit to raise equity for £500m supermarket sweep
Italian election could ‘wobble’ markets and trouble Monte dei Paschi
Porsche covers largest German IPO since 1996 on day one
Porsche's arrival changes little for Europe’s battered IPO market
People Moves
Credit Suisse culls London levfin and trading teams
Goldman makes cuts in Hong Kong IB
Southpaw
Citi still hiring despite the storm clouds