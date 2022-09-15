All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1772

Top Stories

Hot inflation puts European corporate bond market on knife edge

Long dated covered bonds skewered by curve flattening

European ABS makes peace with wider spreads

ESG-linked Schuldscheine boom: could their step-downs work on SLBs?

Goldman’s cull may hit the streets as conditions worsen

SSA dollar issuance volume drops fast as borrowers lean on euros

The GlobalCapital Podcast

‘I shouldn’t really be saying this… but I have no idea what investors are doing buying’

Leader

The pressure is on for Australia to go green

Common sense wins for UK covered bonds

Public Sector

New Zealand seeks investor views on green tenor

World Bank and AFD press on despite post-CPI market choppiness

Belgium and EIB make most of strong demand in euros

NRW’s bravery pre-CPI window ‘pays off handsomely’

EU raises €12bn with ‘textbook’ transaction

S&P boosts Portugal rating on fiscal strength

Covered Bonds

Leeds dunks sterling covered deal as peer clears euro LCR conundrum

Helaba’s Pfandbrief benefits from ‘horrifyingly flat’ yield curve

Raising Rates: EU 30 year struggles to perform despite curve steepening

Covered bonds fatigue sets in as four more deals hit screens

Post-ECB stability brings covered bond flurry

Financial Institutions

Citi and Goldman cash in on name recognition to print €3bn

Yankee banks dominate in limited window

Nordic banks choose euros over dollars

Commerzbank cuts lone figure in senior FIG primary

Coface impresses with tier two refi

RBI and Coface leap into rejuvenated sub debt market

La Banque Postale makes ‘impressive’ sterling debut

Hiscox offers rare chance to buy insurance debt

Securitization

Solar ABS on track for record year

Fitch Group agrees deal to buy dv01

BHG and Marlette price consumer and marketplace loan ABS deals

Oodle brings UK prime auto ABS

Corporate Bonds

Telia heralds return of hybrids

Corporate investors show preference for defensive deals

Essity makes its own bond outing harder

KPN slips in with hybrid before market collapse

Knorr-Bremse and Anglo American push through choppy market

Amprion powers through with €9.3bn book despite market in tatters

Mixed fortunes for IG corporates as herd-think takes over

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

New chairs for Loan Investor Committee at ELFA

Telia reduces RCF as business has shrunk, changes banks

Mizuho hires former Lloyds loans banker

Emerging Markets

CEEMEA pair brave market after rates volatility

Barbados looks to channel LM savings to marine conservation

JBS US arm clinches $2bn tap

El Salvador tender leaves investors with doubts

Equity

Elis joins wave of convertible issuance in Europe

Pantheon Infrastructure to raise £250m in share issue

Germany exits Lufthansa in smaller than expected ABB

Salik targets $4bn valuation as books open

SGL Carbon places new convertible

Rise in European shareholder activism set to boost spin-offs

Market News

Overregulation of banks might have diminishing benefits

People Moves

Santander promotes from within to replace LatAm DCM head

Citigroup’s Saudi chief quits

Citi grows EMEA clean energy team

Citi poaches JP Morgan veteran for UK banking team

Southpaw

Deutsche’s revival gives hope for European peers