Issue 1772
Top Stories
Hot inflation puts European corporate bond market on knife edge
Long dated covered bonds skewered by curve flattening
European ABS makes peace with wider spreads
ESG-linked Schuldscheine boom: could their step-downs work on SLBs?
Goldman’s cull may hit the streets as conditions worsen
SSA dollar issuance volume drops fast as borrowers lean on euros
The GlobalCapital Podcast
‘I shouldn’t really be saying this… but I have no idea what investors are doing buying’
Leader
The pressure is on for Australia to go green
Common sense wins for UK covered bonds
Public Sector
New Zealand seeks investor views on green tenor
World Bank and AFD press on despite post-CPI market choppiness
Belgium and EIB make most of strong demand in euros
NRW’s bravery pre-CPI window ‘pays off handsomely’
EU raises €12bn with ‘textbook’ transaction
S&P boosts Portugal rating on fiscal strength
Covered Bonds
Leeds dunks sterling covered deal as peer clears euro LCR conundrum
Helaba’s Pfandbrief benefits from ‘horrifyingly flat’ yield curve
Raising Rates: EU 30 year struggles to perform despite curve steepening
Covered bonds fatigue sets in as four more deals hit screens
Post-ECB stability brings covered bond flurry
Financial Institutions
Citi and Goldman cash in on name recognition to print €3bn
Yankee banks dominate in limited window
Nordic banks choose euros over dollars
Commerzbank cuts lone figure in senior FIG primary
Coface impresses with tier two refi
RBI and Coface leap into rejuvenated sub debt market
La Banque Postale makes ‘impressive’ sterling debut
Hiscox offers rare chance to buy insurance debt
Securitization
Solar ABS on track for record year
Fitch Group agrees deal to buy dv01
BHG and Marlette price consumer and marketplace loan ABS deals
Oodle brings UK prime auto ABS
Corporate Bonds
Telia heralds return of hybrids
Corporate investors show preference for defensive deals
Essity makes its own bond outing harder
KPN slips in with hybrid before market collapse
Knorr-Bremse and Anglo American push through choppy market
Amprion powers through with €9.3bn book despite market in tatters
Mixed fortunes for IG corporates as herd-think takes over
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
New chairs for Loan Investor Committee at ELFA
Telia reduces RCF as business has shrunk, changes banks
Mizuho hires former Lloyds loans banker
Emerging Markets
CEEMEA pair brave market after rates volatility
Barbados looks to channel LM savings to marine conservation
JBS US arm clinches $2bn tap
El Salvador tender leaves investors with doubts
Equity
Elis joins wave of convertible issuance in Europe
Pantheon Infrastructure to raise £250m in share issue
Germany exits Lufthansa in smaller than expected ABB
Salik targets $4bn valuation as books open
SGL Carbon places new convertible
Rise in European shareholder activism set to boost spin-offs
Market News
Overregulation of banks might have diminishing benefits
People Moves
Santander promotes from within to replace LatAm DCM head
Citigroup’s Saudi chief quits
Citi grows EMEA clean energy team
Citi poaches JP Morgan veteran for UK banking team
Southpaw
Deutsche’s revival gives hope for European peers