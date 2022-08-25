All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1769

Top Stories

Winners and losers emerge in Europe's tough corporate bond market

Stop-go bond market dims funding prospects for smaller banks

Finland sets record ahead of sovereign supply rush

EM investors on Fed alert with September restart on the line

'Winter from hell' could bring blizzard of rescue rights issues

Leader

Is fintech's juice worth the squeeze?

Liability management is a fine idea, just not right now

Public Sector

EIB scores $4bn blowout

EFSF navigates volatility for €5.5bn of funding

Cades, SEK deals bode well for September supply rush

CAF deal 'good sign' for EM Swissies

Covered Bonds

Summer supply surge betrays uncertain outlook for FIG

Commerzbank enjoys excellent 10 year Pfandbrief execution

BayernLB takes little time to raise nine year Pfandbrief funding

Crédit Ag shows big bid for eurozone covered bonds

CCDJ ticks the boxes with short end covered print

Financial Institutions

FIG trio take advantage of improved investor sentiment

Sub debt market struggles after soft start

Senior FIG deals doable but market nervous

Swiss Life returns to senior euros

MetLife launches £350m three year

ING senior sterling sale comes flat to euros

ANZ resumes subordinated issuance in Singapore

Securitization

European ABS ready for fast September restart

Hilton Grand Vacations looks to become consistent ABS presence

ABS market can withstand pressure of UK headwinds

Propel closes £275m private securitization

Corporate Bonds

Chorus offers rare chance to buy euro NZ debt

Eurogrid and ASF show IG market wide open for longer tenors

E.On deal follows RWE but into darker bond market

BT dual trancher struggles to connect

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

iCapital buys UBS funds platform

Direct lending deals stable as yields creep up

Emerging Markets

LatAm DCM faces a poor September harvest

Derivatives committee says Ukraine debt deal triggers CDS

Economic woe to dampen CEEMEA sustainable lending

Equity

European IPOs outperform US in slow year for issuance

Sorry EMEA, it’s time to break up

Shareholder offloads 11.7% stake in Norske Skog in rare ABB

People Moves

SSA banker moves into corporate treasury

De Courten to head HSBC EM syndicate

BofA poaches Credit Suisse UK IB co-head

BNP Paribas hires for new ESG ratings advisory head job

BNP hires Citi’s head of distressed credit sales

Southpaw

Uli ‘the knife’ cuts to the chase

