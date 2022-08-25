GlobalCapital
Issue 1769
Top Stories
Winners and losers emerge in Europe's tough corporate bond market
Stop-go bond market dims funding prospects for smaller banks
Finland sets record ahead of sovereign supply rush
EM investors on Fed alert with September restart on the line
'Winter from hell' could bring blizzard of rescue rights issues
Leader
Is fintech's juice worth the squeeze?
Liability management is a fine idea, just not right now
Public Sector
EIB scores $4bn blowout
EFSF navigates volatility for €5.5bn of funding
Cades, SEK deals bode well for September supply rush
CAF deal 'good sign' for EM Swissies
Covered Bonds
Summer supply surge betrays uncertain outlook for FIG
Commerzbank enjoys excellent 10 year Pfandbrief execution
BayernLB takes little time to raise nine year Pfandbrief funding
Crédit Ag shows big bid for eurozone covered bonds
CCDJ ticks the boxes with short end covered print
Financial Institutions
FIG trio take advantage of improved investor sentiment
Sub debt market struggles after soft start
Senior FIG deals doable but market nervous
Swiss Life returns to senior euros
MetLife launches £350m three year
ING senior sterling sale comes flat to euros
ANZ resumes subordinated issuance in Singapore
Securitization
European ABS ready for fast September restart
Hilton Grand Vacations looks to become consistent ABS presence
ABS market can withstand pressure of UK headwinds
Propel closes £275m private securitization
Corporate Bonds
Chorus offers rare chance to buy euro NZ debt
Eurogrid and ASF show IG market wide open for longer tenors
E.On deal follows RWE but into darker bond market
BT dual trancher struggles to connect
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
iCapital buys UBS funds platform
Direct lending deals stable as yields creep up
Emerging Markets
LatAm DCM faces a poor September harvest
Derivatives committee says Ukraine debt deal triggers CDS
Economic woe to dampen CEEMEA sustainable lending
Equity
European IPOs outperform US in slow year for issuance
Sorry EMEA, it’s time to break up
Shareholder offloads 11.7% stake in Norske Skog in rare ABB
People Moves
SSA banker moves into corporate treasury
De Courten to head HSBC EM syndicate
BofA poaches Credit Suisse UK IB co-head
BNP Paribas hires for new ESG ratings advisory head job
BNP hires Citi’s head of distressed credit sales
Southpaw
Uli ‘the knife’ cuts to the chase
