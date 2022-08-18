All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1768

Top Stories

Tier two debt breaks ice with window 'fully open'

RWE sets stage for energy credit issuance tactics

UK start-up's mortgage revolution could shake covered bonds and RMBS

New York still king as listing reforms fall short

Leader

European energy: the freeze is coming

When is a direct lender not a direct lender?

Regulators must not beat up investors in fight for listings

Public Sector

IFC makes sterling visit despite hot inflation

SSA trio capitalise on dollar market revival

SSA dollar benchmarks back with a bang

NIB eyes dollar benchmark for autumn

DBRS downgrades Belgium over budgetary pressures

KfW heats up summer market with double deal

Covered Bonds

Jyske struggles in sevens as covered curve deemed too flat

Bawag reopens 10 year point with Austria's biggest Pfandbrief

Berlin Hyp and SR-Boligkreditt romp home with outstanding covered bonds

Raising Rates: demand for short maturities suggests investor caution

Financial Institutions

Improving market tempts borrowers to FIG flurry

Luminor lights up eurozone periphery

Bank trio navigate softer senior market

Zurich takes size with subordinate sterling sale

Securitization

Hipgnosis latest to issue song securitization

Europe left in dark as US solar ABS shines

RMBS and auto ABS could restart European securitization

Cooling UK housing market not enough to threaten RMBS structures

Corporate Bonds

Saltaire slips in with sterling tap

RWE powers up chunky demand for new bond

BoE delivers on promise for £19.1bn corporate bond sale

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Sembcorp brings Asia's first sustainability-linked Schuldschein

CHG-Meridian expands borrowing with ESG facilities

Saudi Electricity announces $3.6bn of syndicated lending facilities

Cineworld could follow Vue into restructuring pipeline

Solenis taps dollar HY market for add-on

SG provides €1bn package to support Infravia fibre deal

Emerging Markets

Naftogaz again fails to get investor backing for debt standstill

Mexico DMO sees positive perception after unusual switch-tender

Rally lures Bermuda back for tap

Lithuania considers dollar bonds after 10 year hiatus

EM bond issuance revival in doubt

Equity

Middle Eastern IPOs make kings in EMEA league table

Middle East towers over Europe, US in IPO issuance

Third European company raises capital in the US this week

China-US delisting spree picks up pace

Market News

Book building: ICMA must take baby steps with primary market dictionary

SMBC seeks local knowledge to grow Americas offering

Southpaw

Bank of America winning share in resilient European M&A market

