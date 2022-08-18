GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1768
Top Stories
Tier two debt breaks ice with window 'fully open'
RWE sets stage for energy credit issuance tactics
UK start-up's mortgage revolution could shake covered bonds and RMBS
New York still king as listing reforms fall short
Leader
European energy: the freeze is coming
When is a direct lender not a direct lender?
Regulators must not beat up investors in fight for listings
Public Sector
IFC makes sterling visit despite hot inflation
SSA trio capitalise on dollar market revival
SSA dollar benchmarks back with a bang
NIB eyes dollar benchmark for autumn
DBRS downgrades Belgium over budgetary pressures
KfW heats up summer market with double deal
Covered Bonds
Jyske struggles in sevens as covered curve deemed too flat
Bawag reopens 10 year point with Austria's biggest Pfandbrief
Berlin Hyp and SR-Boligkreditt romp home with outstanding covered bonds
Raising Rates: demand for short maturities suggests investor caution
Financial Institutions
Improving market tempts borrowers to FIG flurry
Luminor lights up eurozone periphery
Bank trio navigate softer senior market
Zurich takes size with subordinate sterling sale
Securitization
Hipgnosis latest to issue song securitization
Europe left in dark as US solar ABS shines
RMBS and auto ABS could restart European securitization
Cooling UK housing market not enough to threaten RMBS structures
Corporate Bonds
Saltaire slips in with sterling tap
RWE powers up chunky demand for new bond
BoE delivers on promise for £19.1bn corporate bond sale
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Sembcorp brings Asia's first sustainability-linked Schuldschein
CHG-Meridian expands borrowing with ESG facilities
Saudi Electricity announces $3.6bn of syndicated lending facilities
Cineworld could follow Vue into restructuring pipeline
Solenis taps dollar HY market for add-on
SG provides €1bn package to support Infravia fibre deal
Emerging Markets
Naftogaz again fails to get investor backing for debt standstill
Mexico DMO sees positive perception after unusual switch-tender
Rally lures Bermuda back for tap
Lithuania considers dollar bonds after 10 year hiatus
EM bond issuance revival in doubt
Equity
Middle Eastern IPOs make kings in EMEA league table
Middle East towers over Europe, US in IPO issuance
Third European company raises capital in the US this week
China-US delisting spree picks up pace
Market News
Book building: ICMA must take baby steps with primary market dictionary
SMBC seeks local knowledge to grow Americas offering
Southpaw
Bank of America winning share in resilient European M&A market
