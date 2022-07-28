GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1765
Top Stories
Companies will have to grasp hybrid refinancing nettle in September
SSA issuers ready to take any opportunity as uncertainty grows
European banks to step up capital funding arb in Singapore
SEC’s Spac proposals kill EMEA market
Investors cautious as direct lenders prop up levfin market
Germans call for capital increases reforms as discount cap wipes out market
Leader
The double-edged sword of state ownership
England beats Germany in rights issue reform race
Public Sector
SSAs move on fast from Fed as recession fears grow
BTP-Bund spread rockets on S&P outlook downgrade
NRW.Bank goes big and green with €1bn print
Land Berlin seals popular €500m bond issue
SEK braves dollar market for $800m floater
IADB makes quick return to sterling
Covered Bonds
NordLB builds €2bn book as covered bond market flares up
ECB covered bond buying declines as CBPP1 matures
Financial Institutions
Credit Suisse and Rabobank plan Singapore dollar capital bonds
TD banks €2.25bn with dual tranche senior deal
Nordic banks face sub debt shortfalls
European pair visit Aussie dollar ahead of RBA meeting
NAB nabs Aussie dollar tier two
Tory leader hopefuls should temper EU reg talk
Securitization
Credit Suisse seeks third-party investors for securitization business
September European ABS restart far from certain, say analysts
The US ABS market is confident… but must be careful
SFVegas: QT making high-quality ABS more appealing
Corporate Bonds
SSE reaps reward for bold timing with blowout bond
US corp bonds spring back after Fed with GM green bond
Annington heads for bond amid dispute with government
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Three quarters of high-net-worth investors allocate to alternatives, survey finds
BlackRock raises £1.7bn from UK pension funds for private debt
Ares pre-markets jumbo fund following fast deployment
Emerging Markets
Ukraine eyes August 11 for debt relief deal
Emerging markets fear volatility could increase as Fed reduces forward guidance
Ukraine issuer pair follow sovereign's debt relief path
Paraguay edges closer to first IG rating
Russia CDS auction deliverables uncertain
Equity
Green issuers gain traction as Voltalia reignites convertible issuance
SFC Energy raises €56m amid wave of German rights issues
TAG rights issue attracts support despite sector selloff
Fugro strengthens capital structure with €116m share sale
People Moves
Citi confirms co-head of EMEA loans and levfin
Deutsche Bank restructures banking leadership
Tsiantas joins CréditAg FIG syndicate
Southpaw
Turning a Körner: Credit Suisse’s IB faces crunch time
