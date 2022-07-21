GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1764
Top Stories
ECB nixes guidance and unveils TPI as new debt crisis fears grow
Ukraine embarks on debt restructuring quest
EM can withstand ‘unprecedented’ default risks, bet investors
Fortune favours the brave in covered bonds
Job cuts almost inevitable after severe ECM downturn
Leaders
ECB's 50bp rise is all the forward guidance we need
Ukraine restructuring — a chance for solidarity
Public Sector
IFFIm finds antidote to turbulent markets
BTPs battered as Draghi quits
ECB ditches predictability, raises by 50bp
Covered Bonds
TD raises a staggering €4.5bn in covered bonds in 24 hours
Covered bond concessions have halved for PBB and LBBW
LBBW scores its largest covered bond book as BMO pushes size in dollars
Financial Institutions
Wall Street big guns set dollar FIG market on fire
Investors open for FIG issuance after ECB meet
Italian bank CDS prices spike beyond bond price moves as Draghi walks
2022, the summer of credit opportunities?
Aareal pays up to access early summer €500m funding
Securitization
SFVegas: Aircraft ABS market searches for balance to restart
SFVegas: ‘self-correcting’ US ABS market can thrive without ESG rules
Pre-placed deals keep ABS ticking over pre-ECB
BPCE privately places consumer ABS with other issuers set to follow
Corporate Bonds
Big and little loopholes: will gas, nuclear use the Taxonomy?
Dollar market revives with IBM, Imperial, NTT
Corp bond market takes 50bp cheerfully, split on deal appetite
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Theramex beats guidance with strong uptake from existing lenders
Levfin investors should be wary of priming, says S&P
Emerging Markets
Bank Leumi prints with only a small pick-up to developed market peers
América Móvil dollar deal was for debt refi, says CFO
EM distress is not the same as default
Pampa sweetens debt swap offer as bonds sell off
Equity
Dechra Pharmaceuticals raises £180m for US M&A
Markets welcome review of UK rights issues
Investors cheer EDF nationalisation
The weird trick underwriters don't want you to know about
Market News
Citi, Goldman show signs of resilience despite IB rout
People Moves
Natixis hires Ross for major push into Australia DCM
Citi appoints new EMEA head of markets
Pemberton ramps up European expansion with four hires
Southpaw
RBC on the march in European investment banking
