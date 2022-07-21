All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1764

Top Stories

ECB nixes guidance and unveils TPI as new debt crisis fears grow

Ukraine embarks on debt restructuring quest

EM can withstand ‘unprecedented’ default risks, bet investors

Fortune favours the brave in covered bonds

Job cuts almost inevitable after severe ECM downturn

Leaders

ECB's 50bp rise is all the forward guidance we need

Ukraine restructuring — a chance for solidarity

Public Sector

IFFIm finds antidote to turbulent markets

BTPs battered as Draghi quits

ECB ditches predictability, raises by 50bp

Covered Bonds

TD raises a staggering €4.5bn in covered bonds in 24 hours

Covered bond concessions have halved for PBB and LBBW

LBBW scores its largest covered bond book as BMO pushes size in dollars

Financial Institutions

Wall Street big guns set dollar FIG market on fire

Investors open for FIG issuance after ECB meet

Italian bank CDS prices spike beyond bond price moves as Draghi walks

2022, the summer of credit opportunities?

Aareal pays up to access early summer €500m funding

Securitization

SFVegas: Aircraft ABS market searches for balance to restart

SFVegas: ‘self-correcting’ US ABS market can thrive without ESG rules

Pre-placed deals keep ABS ticking over pre-ECB

BPCE privately places consumer ABS with other issuers set to follow

Corporate Bonds

Big and little loopholes: will gas, nuclear use the Taxonomy?

Dollar market revives with IBM, Imperial, NTT

Corp bond market takes 50bp cheerfully, split on deal appetite

Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance

Theramex beats guidance with strong uptake from existing lenders

Levfin investors should be wary of priming, says S&P

Emerging Markets

Bank Leumi prints with only a small pick-up to developed market peers

América Móvil dollar deal was for debt refi, says CFO

EM distress is not the same as default

Pampa sweetens debt swap offer as bonds sell off

Equity

Dechra Pharmaceuticals raises £180m for US M&A

Markets welcome review of UK rights issues

Investors cheer EDF nationalisation

The weird trick underwriters don't want you to know about

Market News

Citi, Goldman show signs of resilience despite IB rout

People Moves

Natixis hires Ross for major push into Australia DCM

Citi appoints new EMEA head of markets

Pemberton ramps up European expansion with four hires

Southpaw

RBC on the march in European investment banking

