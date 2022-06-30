GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1761
Top Stories
Failed deal despair rumbles across debt markets
Green raises provide hope for battered equity capital markets
Manifest destiny: is US style direct lending in Europe a foregone conclusion?
Buses to bins: private funds lead green transition push
Leader
Running your own club
Plenitude's IPO has to happen sooner or later
Public Sector
Maturing German debt gives hints to Pepp future
UK green Gilts this year may include new lines
AfDB scrapes through as CDPQ latest to pull deal
Sagess pulls SSA market comeback
More deals will fail as market bruising becomes inevitable
KfW brings some normality to crumbling euro market
KfW opens taps on sterling debt
Financial Institutions
Generali green tier two lures demand amid volatility
Credem adds €200m tier two to senior, covered funding
Close Brothers postpones sterling five year
AIB sets off with green senior holdco
ALD parks €500m with five year green bond
MetLife prints FAB four year Swissie
Yankees provide dollar boost
Emerging Markets
Ecuador protests end to give creditors relief after big shock
CEE banks face dire market for senior euro funding
Big order book but QIC bond falls on first day
OTP Bank revisits primary market with more defensive trade
Train crash forces České dráhy to pull deal
IMF disbursement fails to halt Argentine bond price collapse
LatAm bankers see more mandates but no obvious icebreaker
Pan American launches exchange after IRSA extends again
Covered Bonds
Second half supply slowdown for covered bonds
Lower demand puts covered bond spreads under pressure
ECB lowers its covered bond order as RLB NW tests bid
Investors show support for PKO's debut green euro covered bond
Deutsche Bank breaks two year absence with 15 year Pfandbrief
Securitization
Getin Noble transfers novel risk with synthetic securitization
US securitization holds firm in face of looming recession
Staff in US securitization still in demand despite slowdown threat
Shawbrook retains RMBS as issuers consider pre-placement
Solar ABS at crossroads as tax credit nears end
UniCredit sells 'unlikely to pay' securitization
Premium Credit first to stick head above parapet
Corporate Bonds
No sailing today as corporate bond market battered by economic fears
Only Swissies has the answer: Nestlé offers tasty yield in home market
US borrowers shun dollar market despite growing M&A pipeline
AA and Fluvius battle through stormy market
Syndicated Loans, High Yield Bonds, Leveraged Finance and Private Credit
Floating wind power gets first limited recourse loan
Morgan Stanley rounds out private credit team with hires from CVC and Sixth Street
Permira poaches from Carlyle for strategic credit launch
Golub recruits for DACH direct lending
888 ready to pay over the odds for William Hill debt
Equity
Opdenergy resurrects IPO plans
De Nora prices Milan IPO at bottom of the range
Geopolitics derails Plenitude IPO
Ireland cuts AIB stake via €304.8m block
Market News
EBA warns over rising asset encumbrance
People Moves
ING taps equity sales banker as new ECM syndicate head
Kiwi funding head joins ANZ New Zealand
Citi names vice-chairman of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory
HSBC reshuffles sustainability management
Southpaw
Jefferies eyes gains from rapid FIG build-out
