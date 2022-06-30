All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1761

Top Stories

Failed deal despair rumbles across debt markets

Green raises provide hope for battered equity capital markets

Manifest destiny: is US style direct lending in Europe a foregone conclusion?

Buses to bins: private funds lead green transition push

Leader

Running your own club

Plenitude's IPO has to happen sooner or later

Public Sector

Maturing German debt gives hints to Pepp future

UK green Gilts this year may include new lines

AfDB scrapes through as CDPQ latest to pull deal

Sagess pulls SSA market comeback

More deals will fail as market bruising becomes inevitable

KfW brings some normality to crumbling euro market

KfW opens taps on sterling debt

Financial Institutions

Generali green tier two lures demand amid volatility

Credem adds €200m tier two to senior, covered funding

Close Brothers postpones sterling five year

AIB sets off with green senior holdco

ALD parks €500m with five year green bond

MetLife prints FAB four year Swissie

Yankees provide dollar boost

Emerging Markets

Ecuador protests end to give creditors relief after big shock

CEE banks face dire market for senior euro funding

Big order book but QIC bond falls on first day

OTP Bank revisits primary market with more defensive trade

Train crash forces České dráhy to pull deal

IMF disbursement fails to halt Argentine bond price collapse

LatAm bankers see more mandates but no obvious icebreaker

Pan American launches exchange after IRSA extends again

Covered Bonds

Second half supply slowdown for covered bonds

Lower demand puts covered bond spreads under pressure

ECB lowers its covered bond order as RLB NW tests bid

Investors show support for PKO's debut green euro covered bond

Deutsche Bank breaks two year absence with 15 year Pfandbrief

Securitization

Getin Noble transfers novel risk with synthetic securitization

US securitization holds firm in face of looming recession

Staff in US securitization still in demand despite slowdown threat

Shawbrook retains RMBS as issuers consider pre-placement

Solar ABS at crossroads as tax credit nears end

UniCredit sells 'unlikely to pay' securitization

Premium Credit first to stick head above parapet

Corporate Bonds

No sailing today as corporate bond market battered by economic fears

Only Swissies has the answer: Nestlé offers tasty yield in home market

US borrowers shun dollar market despite growing M&A pipeline

AA and Fluvius battle through stormy market

Syndicated Loans, High Yield Bonds, Leveraged Finance and Private Credit

Floating wind power gets first limited recourse loan

Morgan Stanley rounds out private credit team with hires from CVC and Sixth Street

Permira poaches from Carlyle for strategic credit launch

Golub recruits for DACH direct lending

888 ready to pay over the odds for William Hill debt

Equity

Opdenergy resurrects IPO plans

De Nora prices Milan IPO at bottom of the range

Geopolitics derails Plenitude IPO

Ireland cuts AIB stake via €304.8m block

Market News

EBA warns over rising asset encumbrance

People Moves

ING taps equity sales banker as new ECM syndicate head

Kiwi funding head joins ANZ New Zealand

Citi names vice-chairman of EMEA banking, capital markets and advisory

HSBC reshuffles sustainability management

Southpaw

Jefferies eyes gains from rapid FIG build-out

