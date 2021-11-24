GlobalCapital
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
Issue 1731
Cover Stories
Corporates take premium hit as spreads tipped to soar next year
EC proposes ‘consolidated tape’ to boost capital market transparency
No flapping for Turkey bond issuers yet but fears grow
Covid shines a light on finance’s diversity failings
Leader
El Salvador’s volcano bond — where froth becomes lava
Retail investors will be biggest winners from a consolidated tape
Public Sector
Kommuninvest exits Uridashi bond market
SFIL prices in line with guidance as euro SSA demand dwindles
JBIC preps green bonds for 2022
UK achieves solid result to extend Gilt linker curve
Bond Comments
UK GBP1.1bn 0.125% Mar 73 linker
Covered Bonds
Société Générale and Rabobank scoop size with defensive covered deals
Rates market becomes vulnerable to bigger swings
My Money Bank to take on HSBC’s covered paper
Crédit Agricole lands rare public sector covered deal at fair value
Financial Institutions
FIG flood abates as liquidity drops in dollars
Household FIG names pay up for chance to pre-fund
Bond Comments
Securitization
NPL securitizations to ‘reignite and grow’
White Oak sets up ABS shelf as Barclays issues £4bn CLO
Seniors on ABS pair land wide as new UK RMBS guidance announced
Corporate Bonds
Renault and Kerry show market still open
Lendlease limps through sterling
December supply in US bonds rests on a knife edge
Maersk bond enters uncharted waters of green shipping
EDF goes big for first green bond in years
TDF Infrastructure draws big audience for LM show
Lanxess squeezes on spread with debut SLB
High Yield
Varied high yield fare in run-up to Thanksgiving
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Hafslund Eco nets refi as market winds down
Intertek launches USPP as market closes year on positive note
UGI targets HY and IG accounts in fresh bond sale
Finastra adds new rates to Libor calculator
Emerging Markets
Russian punishments feared by western bondholders
Gerdau to repurchase $389m of bonds
January set for emerging market bond rush
Outside tables only please! LatAm issuers receive DCM bankers again
Investor worries erupt over El Salvador’s Bitcoin bond
Brazil inspires hope for LatAm bond market despite investor caution
İşbank pulls in pricing for sustainable RCF
Equity
Frey launches €102m rights issue as CEO targets return to 'real life'
Saudi exchange operator Tadawul covers IPO
First US-style Spac in London sparks revival of hottest ECM trend
EU looks to make IPOs cheaper for small companies
Compleo Charging Solutions launches rights issue for M&A
VGP raises equity after stock surges 100% in a year
Market News
Digitalisation in a time of coronavirus
The debate is (partly) over: flexible working wins
HSBC pushes ahead with UK mid-market build out
People Moves
Deutsche Bank picks Moelis banker for gaming, lodging and leisure
Sweden’s DMO chief heads to SEB
Deutsche Bank nabs two MDs for UK corporate broking team
Amundi appoints new head of European bank loans
Southpaw
Houlihan muscles its way into Europe’s M&A elite
