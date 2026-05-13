Meet our team in person in Barcelona, June 9-11.

We’re pleased to share that GlobalCapital is a media partner for Global ABS 2026 — the leading global securitization and structured finance conference, taking place in Barcelona from 9–11 June 2026.

This year’s event comes at a particularly important moment for the market. Across Europe and globally, securitization issuance continues to expand, with strong momentum in ABS and CLOs, growing participation from debut issuers, and increasing innovation across private credit and alternative asset structures. At the same time, investors are navigating tighter spreads, evolving credit conditions, AI-driven financing demand, and the continued convergence of public and private capital markets.

With thousands of market participants, investors, issuers and industry leaders attending each year, Global ABS remains one of the most important forums for discussing the trends shaping structured finance and capital markets globally.

We’re looking forward to supporting the conversations, insights and deal-making opportunities that define this flagship event. GlobalCapital will be exhibiting at Global ABS— visit us in the exhibition hall, where we look forward to engaging with delegates. At our stand, attendees can pick up a copy of our ABS 2026 Special Report.

Delegates are welcome to book an in-person meeting with the GlobalCapital team to discuss market developments, upcoming opportunities, and regional priorities. We would be delighted to welcome you at our stand or meet elsewhere at the conference venue.

Please complete the short form to confirm your meeting.