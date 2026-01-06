GlobalCapital is attending The Central & Eastern European Forum

Meet our team in person in Vienna on 13–14 January 2026

We are pleased to be sponsoring and attending the Central and Eastern European Forum, the region’s longest established and most influential gathering for CEE markets. Following a record 2025 event that brought together more than 2,000 delegates from 54 countries, the Forum returns to Vienna on 13–14 January 2026, organised by FT Live.

For more than three decades, the CEE Forum has served as a key meeting point for governments, issuers, financial institutions and investors active across the region. It continues to provide a valuable platform for informed discussion on policy, funding, and investment trends shaping CEE markets in the year ahead.

We look forward to engaging with delegates in Vienna. Members of the GlobalCapital team will also be attending, and delegates are welcome to book an in-person meeting to discuss market developments, upcoming opportunities and regional priorities.