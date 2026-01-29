Meet our team in person in Las Vegas, February 22-25.

GlobalCapital is pleased to be sponsoring SFVegas, taking place February 22–25, 2026, at the Aria Resort & Casino, 3730 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas.

SFVegas is the premier global gathering for the structured finance community and a vital driver of the Structured Finance Association’s mission. Each year, thousands of market leaders come together in Las Vegas to explore the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping securitization, lending, and capital formation. It’s where ideas are exchanged, connections deepen, and the future of the market takes shape.

SFVegas is more than a conference — it is an essential source of support for SFA’s policy development, regulatory engagement, advocacy, and education, informing members, regulators, and policymakers alike. As the industry’s not-for-profit trade association, SFA provides policymakers with the real-world insight needed to advance a resilient, transparent, and efficient marketplace.

GlobalCapital will be exhibiting at SFVegas — visit us at booth 133 in the exhibition hall, where we look forward to engaging with delegates. At our stand, attendees can pick up a copy of our Review 2025 / Outlook 2026 special report.

Delegates are welcome to book an in-person meeting with the GlobalCapital team to discuss market developments, upcoming opportunities, and regional priorities. We would be delighted to welcome you at our stand or meet elsewhere at the conference venue.

