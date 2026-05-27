The trends, deals, and market shifts shaping global securitization.

From AI adoption and specialist lender resilience to the rise of CLO ETFs and the industry’s top-performing deals, the Global ABS Report 2026 delivers essential insights for issuers, investors, arrangers, and market participants navigating today’s securitization landscape.

Download the report to explore the forces driving change across Europe and the US — and what they mean for the future of structured finance.

Inside the report:



AI & Securitization

How artificial intelligence is transforming securitization workflows — and why governance and risk controls remain critical.

How artificial intelligence is transforming securitization workflows — and why governance and risk controls remain critical. RMBS Market Outlook

Why specialist lenders remain confident in ABS funding despite market disruption following the Market Financial Solutions collapse.

Why specialist lenders remain confident in ABS funding despite market disruption following the Market Financial Solutions collapse. CLO ETFs in Europe

Why investor appetite for CLO ETFs is growing — and the regulatory challenges that could limit market scale.

Why investor appetite for CLO ETFs is growing — and the regulatory challenges that could limit market scale. Special Feature: European &US Securitization Awards 2026

Discover the standout institutions, landmark deals, and industry leaders, celebrating the firms and individuals that defined the market in 2025.

Why download?



Stay ahead of emerging ABS and structured finance trends

Gain insight into evolving investor sentiment and regulation

Benchmark leading deals and market participants

Understand the technologies reshaping securitization

Download the Global ABS Report 2026 today.