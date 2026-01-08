Get GlobalCapital’s podcast straight to your inbox

A weekly commute-sized podcast bringing you the most interesting stories from the world’s capital markets. 100,000 downloads and counting!

Every Friday, tune in for lively discussion of the latest themes, the most innovative and significant bond and equity issues, syndicated loans, and much more from across the capital markets.

This podcast is for anyone working in — or aspiring to work in — the capital markets, from investment bankers and funding and treasury officials to investors, lawyers, analysts, NGOs and lobbyists, regulators, policy makers, and analysts.

We cover everything from public sector bond issuers, financial institutions, emerging markets, and investment-grade corporate bonds and loans to securitisation (including CLOs and ABS), regulation, market news, and industry gossip.

While GlobalCapital is written for capital markets professionals, the podcast is valuable to anyone with an interest in the industry — whether you have been working in it for as long as we have or are looking to make your first career move.

This podcast offers a commute-sized slice of the most interesting developments in the world’s capital markets, helping you sound sharper in your morning meeting or stand out when kick-starting your career.

And don’t forget — you can #AskGC anything you like, and we will select the best questions to answer on the show.