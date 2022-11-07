All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Request a premium trial to GlobalCapital

Our coverage of capital markets enables our subscribers keep pace with the industry’s most important deals and what market participants think about them.

We provide colour, detail and data on all the most important deals and themes in your market to help you cut through the noise and inform your decisions.

Fill in the form to request an exclusive delegate only 30-day free trial or a meeting with our team at the conference to learn how our coverage and data can help you meet your business goals..

Request a trial and meet us at the Covered Bond Congress 2022

Pardot iFrame Resizing

FEATURES AND BENEFITS

What you get with GlobalCapital

Stories behind the facts

While the basic facts of a transaction are public knowledge, we aim to see these facts not as the end point, but as the starting point for our coverage and bring you colour you won't find elsewhere.

Trusted, accurate journalism

Our long-standing and deep relationships across the capital markets allow us to provide the most in-depth and trusted news, analysis and opinion.

Understand market sentiment

Monitoring our coverage of deals and and what market participants think about them to assess how your market sees you, your competitors and your clients.

PRODUCT IN ACTION

GlobalCapital in action

Deal, regulatory and people news, trends and analysis

Our product offerings include:

Daily news, covering the most important deals, people moves and trends that affect the capital markets.

Comment that raises important discussion points.

Analysis that helps readers identify the most important trends for the weeks and months ahead.

Data that tracks the prevailing conditions in the market for bond issuance through the Primary Market Monitor as well as tracking what deals have been done.

globalcapitalcoveredbondspagelanding2.png

The context and story behind the deal

GlobalCapital reports broadly and deeply to understand the context and the colour behind all of the key decisions on bringing a new bond to the market.

Key capital markets coverage

Get access to our coverage of key capital markets including SSA, FIG, emerging markets, corporate debt, securitization and equity capital markets.

ESG capital markets coverage

Get access to our dedicated and market-leading ESG capital markets coverage, exploring how sustainability considerations are changing the strategies of investors and issuers.

SSA Context Story

Timely email newsletters

Daily, weekly and breaking news email alerts provide GlobalCapital’s coverage across the capital markets, sector by sector.

The GlobalCapital Podcast

Every Friday, prepare for the week ahead with the GlobalCapital Podcast, a commute-sized discussion of the most important and interesting developments in capital markets. The show, hosted by GlobalCapital's editorial team, offers a rundown and an in-depth analysis of the most important capital markets stories you need to know for the coming week.

SSA Editorial Email Picture

GET IN TOUCH

Request a trial and meet us at the Covered Bond Congress 2022

Pardot iFrame Resizing