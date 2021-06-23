Derivs - Conference Coverage

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

  • alamy 2021-06-23 european commission 575x375
    Regulation
    Allianz economist says change of direction needed on CMU
    Richard Metcalf, June 23, 2021
    Katharina Utermöhl, senior economist for Europe at Allianz, has called for a radical rethinking of the European Union’s approach to Capital Markets Union, saying that past attempts to harmonise rules and regulations across member states have “failed, and we should get over that”.
  • alamy 2021-06-22 brexit regs 575x375
    Regulation
    No shortage of views on UK capital markets divergence
    Richard Metcalf, June 22, 2021
    There is general agreement that the UK’s recently won ability to diverge from EU capital markets regulations represents an opportunity to create a more attractive environment for doing business in London — and everyone seems to have their own shopping list of reforms they would like to see.
  • Market News
    Bleak future for global financial regulation, UBS CEO says
    Jonathan Algar, June 05, 2014
    Sergio Ermotti, UBS Group CEO, was widely critical of how the global financial regulatory framework has evolved, when he spoke at a panel event at the Institute of International Finance spring meeting in London on Wednesday.
  • Derivatives
    S&P 500 variance futures may get margin boost
    Peter Thompson, March 19, 2014
    A change to margin calculation for the S&P 500 exchange-traded variance future, which launched in May last year, is being discussed—a move market players said should help kickstart trading.
  • Derivatives
    Ukraine fears highlight VXST vs VIX moves
    Peter Thompson, March 18, 2014
    The CBOE short-term volatility index is seeing roughly twice as much volatility as the longer-term VIX index, Dom Salvino, VIX specialist at Group 1, told attendees at the CBOE Risk Management Conference this afternoon.
  • Derivatives
    CBOE to pull trigger on 24 hr VIX trading
    Peter Thompson, March 18, 2014
    CBOE Futures Exchange is set to expand VIX futures trading hours to nearly 24 hours per day on June 22. The move follows a trading expansion by five hours, 45 minutes late last year.
  • RBS Pitches Euribor Call, Put Play
    Beth Shah, February 18, 2014
    The Royal Bank of Scotland is suggesting buying Euribor calls financed via shorting puts in order to trade a cut in European deposit rates

