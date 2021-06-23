Derivs - Conference Coverage
Katharina Utermöhl, senior economist for Europe at Allianz, has called for a radical rethinking of the European Union’s approach to Capital Markets Union, saying that past attempts to harmonise rules and regulations across member states have “failed, and we should get over that”.
There is general agreement that the UK’s recently won ability to diverge from EU capital markets regulations represents an opportunity to create a more attractive environment for doing business in London — and everyone seems to have their own shopping list of reforms they would like to see.
Sergio Ermotti, UBS Group CEO, was widely critical of how the global financial regulatory framework has evolved, when he spoke at a panel event at the Institute of International Finance spring meeting in London on Wednesday.
A change to margin calculation for the S&P 500 exchange-traded variance future, which launched in May last year, is being discussed—a move market players said should help kickstart trading.
The CBOE short-term volatility index is seeing roughly twice as much volatility as the longer-term VIX index, Dom Salvino, VIX specialist at Group 1, told attendees at the CBOE Risk Management Conference this afternoon.
CBOE Futures Exchange is set to expand VIX futures trading hours to nearly 24 hours per day on June 22. The move follows a trading expansion by five hours, 45 minutes late last year.
The Royal Bank of Scotland is suggesting buying Euribor calls financed via shorting puts in order to trade a cut in European deposit rates