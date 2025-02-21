The winners of the Global Derivatives and Global Derivatives: Americas awards are decided through a pitch process, which will take place throughout May and June. Those included on the shortlist will be invited to pitch to GlobalCapital to win their categories.

Ahead of the shortlist publication in April 2025, organisations are invited to put themselves forward for inclusion – either by providing a short submission, or responding to our entry questions – detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

We also invite participants to nominate other entities. These can either be competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem who have impressed over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist.

These submissions and nominations will be used along with our own, independent research to create the shortlist. Those nominated will then be invited to pitch to win in their category.

When selecting this year’s winners and nominees, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission and pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.

This year, pitches will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, along with John Anderson.

Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.