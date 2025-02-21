GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

The only derivatives awards recognising outstanding
market participants in the US, Europe and Asia

The GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards celebrate the leading banks, brokers and service providers, as well as law firms, exchanges and other market participants for their contributions to the derivatives market across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The awards recognise innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.

Winners will be honoured at live ceremonies in London and New York in September 2025. The Awards dinners will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.

Key Dates

Never miss a deadline. Save the dates to your calendar.

Submission Period

Opens February 26, 2025
Closes March 28 2025

Shortlist Published

April 24 2025

Pitching Period

Opens April 24 2025
Closes June 27 2025

Ceremony

September 2025

Awards guidelines

The winners of the Global Derivatives and Global Derivatives: Americas awards are decided through a pitch process, which will take place throughout May and June. Those included on the shortlist will be invited to pitch to GlobalCapital to win their categories.

Ahead of the shortlist publication in April 2025, organisations are invited to put themselves forward for inclusion – either by providing a short submission, or responding to our entry questions – detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

We also invite participants to nominate other entities. These can either be competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem who have impressed over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist.

These submissions and nominations will be used along with our own, independent research to create the shortlist. Those nominated will then be invited to pitch to win in their category.

When selecting this year’s winners and nominees, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission and pitch should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Judges will also be interested in how organisations are future-proofing their businesses in relation to areas such as technology, regulation, market dynamics and ESG.

This year, pitches will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, along with John Anderson.

Pitch meetings will last around 30 minutes, and organisations with multiple nominations are welcome to cover several categories in a single session. The awards cover the period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025.

Award Categories

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Custodian Bank of the Year
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year
    Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the year
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
    Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year

  • Law firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
    European Law Firm of the Year
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
    Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
    US Law Firm of the Year
    Canada Law Firm of the Year

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

  • Service Provider Awards

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year
    Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
    Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year
    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
    Placement Agent of the Year
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

  • Other Awards

    Thought Leader in ESG
    Industry Association of the Year
    Digital Solution of the Year

