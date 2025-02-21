The only derivatives awards recognising outstanding
The GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards celebrate the leading banks, brokers and service providers, as well as law firms, exchanges and other market participants for their contributions to the derivatives market across Europe, Asia and the Americas. The awards recognise innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients.
Winners will be honoured at live ceremonies in London and New York in September 2025. The Awards dinners will provide a superb networking opportunity for participants from across the market to come together to celebrate their successes over the preceding year.
Key Dates
Submission Period
Opens February 26, 2025
Closes March 28 2025
Shortlist Published
April 24 2025
Pitching Period
Opens April 24 2025
Closes June 27 2025
Ceremony
September 2025
Award Categories
Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
Custodian Bank of the Year
Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Canada Derivatives House of the Year
Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Structured Products House of the Year
Americas Commodity Derivatives bank of the year
Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year
Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
European Law Firm of the Year
Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
US Law Firm of the Year
Canada Law Firm of the Year
Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year
Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
Hedge Fund of the Year
Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year
Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
OTC Trading Venue of the Year
Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
Placement Agent of the Year
Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year
Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia
Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year
Thought Leader in ESG
Industry Association of the Year
Digital Solution of the Year
Awards process &
Sponsorship enquiries
Speak with a member of our awards team to find out more about the awards process
or to explore a range of sponsorship opportunities tailored to your firm.