Dealer Amount $m No of deals Share % 1 HSBC 2,926 2774 14.88 2 BNP Paribas 2,910 126 14.8 3 JP Morgan 2,709 63 13.77 4 Morgan Stanley 1,334 24 6.78 5 MUFG 1,115 21 5.67 6 Barclays 1,058 39 5.38 7 Yuanta Securities 900 6 4.58 8 Deutsche Bank 749 16 3.81 9 Crédit Agricole 614 33 3.12 10 Citi 577 6 2.93 11 Nordea 516 6 2.62 12 DZ Bank 509 16 2.59 13 BofA Securities 500 21 2.54 14 RBC Capital Markets 407 220 2.07 15 UniCredit 318 6 1.62 16 Natixis 291 3 1.48 17 Standard Chartered 263 6 1.34 18 China Development Financial Holding 255 1 1.3 19 E.Sun Commercial Bank 238 6 1.21 20 NatWest Markets 226 2 1.15 Total 19,665 3,467 100.00

Dealers of structured EMTNs including self-led: Structured, non-syndicated deals for less than or equal to €300m, excluding financial repackaged SPVs, GSE issuers, puttable FRNs and issues with a term of less than 365 days

Last updated 29 July 2021