Dealers Of Structured EMTNs Including Self Led

DealerAmount $mNo of dealsShare %
1HSBC2,926277414.88
2BNP Paribas2,91012614.8
3JP Morgan2,7096313.77
4Morgan Stanley1,334246.78
5MUFG1,115215.67
6Barclays1,058395.38
7Yuanta Securities90064.58
8Deutsche Bank749163.81
9Crédit Agricole614333.12
10Citi57762.93
11Nordea51662.62
12DZ Bank509162.59
13BofA Securities500212.54
14RBC Capital Markets4072202.07
15UniCredit31861.62
16Natixis29131.48
17Standard Chartered26361.34
18China Development Financial Holding25511.3
19E.Sun Commercial Bank23861.21
20NatWest Markets22621.15
Total19,6653,467100.00

Dealers of structured EMTNs including self-led: Structured, non-syndicated deals for less than or equal to €300m, excluding financial repackaged SPVs, GSE issuers, puttable FRNs and issues with a term of less than 365 days

Last updated 29 July 2021

