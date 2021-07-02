|Dealer
|Amount $m
|No of deals
|Share %
|1
|HSBC
|2,926
|2774
|14.88
|2
|BNP Paribas
|2,910
|126
|14.8
|3
|JP Morgan
|2,709
|63
|13.77
|4
|Morgan Stanley
|1,334
|24
|6.78
|5
|MUFG
|1,115
|21
|5.67
|6
|Barclays
|1,058
|39
|5.38
|7
|Yuanta Securities
|900
|6
|4.58
|8
|Deutsche Bank
|749
|16
|3.81
|9
|Crédit Agricole
|614
|33
|3.12
|10
|Citi
|577
|6
|2.93
|11
|Nordea
|516
|6
|2.62
|12
|DZ Bank
|509
|16
|2.59
|13
|BofA Securities
|500
|21
|2.54
|14
|RBC Capital Markets
|407
|220
|2.07
|15
|UniCredit
|318
|6
|1.62
|16
|Natixis
|291
|3
|1.48
|17
|Standard Chartered
|263
|6
|1.34
|18
|China Development Financial Holding
|255
|1
|1.3
|19
|E.Sun Commercial Bank
|238
|6
|1.21
|20
|NatWest Markets
|226
|2
|1.15
|Total
|19,665
|3,467
|100.00
Dealers of structured EMTNs including self-led: Structured, non-syndicated deals for less than or equal to €300m, excluding financial repackaged SPVs, GSE issuers, puttable FRNs and issues with a term of less than 365 days
Last updated 29 July 2021