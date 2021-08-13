Currencies
Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
KfW cut a lone figure in the quiet summer bond market on Wednesday, launching a tap of a 2030 line and securing a well subscribed book.
Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute woke up the Swiss franc market on Tuesday by selling the first bond in almost a fortnight.
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised market participants by deciding to continue with its current tapering schedule from September, despite the reimposition of lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in Australia.
Morgan Stanley ventured north of the 49th parallel this week to visit a Maple bond market that is on course for its busiest year for financial institutions issuance since the 2008 financial crisis.
Rating: Aa2/—/AA
The SSA bond market is playing host to three SRI labelled deals in euros this week, with no conventional debt slated for issuance at all so far.
Metropolitano de Tenerife, the public transport company that operates the Tenerife tram system, made its bond market debut on Tuesday, raising €130m with a 15 year green bond.
A pair of SSA borrowers are set to squeeze a pair of benchmarks in on Tuesday just before the summer holidays period commences in earnest.
All Swiss franc new issues are set to switch over to the market’s new risk-free rate after the summer break, local syndicate desks have announced.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced on Wednesday that its quantitative easing programme will come to a surprisingly sudden stop on July 23.
Covered bond primary activity slowed to a trickle in euros on Wednesday as DekaBank issued an oversubscribed sub-benchmark sized five year public sector covered bond amid a pick-up in European Central Bank purchases. At the same time, Muenchener Hyp (MuHyp) tapped the Swiss franc market in the wake of a four part Sfr910m ($992m) deal issued on Tuesday by Swiss Pfandbriefbank.