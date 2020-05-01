Credit Matters

A parent has many roles when it comes to bringing up their children and it is fair to say that the relationship changes with time. Mine are at the age where I am becoming a taxi driver who pays them cash for the privilege of dropping them off somewhere. That doesn’t mean that I don’t still try and teach them valuable life lessons, or as they put it "bore us to death by stating the obvious" and often that means telling little stories to try and subtly illustrate a point.