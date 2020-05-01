All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Credit Matters

  • LloydsEurope_Alamy_230x150
    Covered Bonds
    Crisis Talk — with Lloyds Bank's Peter Green and Liz Padley
    Bill Thornhill, May 01, 2020
    Lloyds Bank has got most of its covered bond and senior funding out of the way already this year — ideal, given the threat of the coronavirus pandemic to both bond markets and the wider economy. But the bank has also been busy optimising its capital stack, which should support its lending just when it is most needed.
  • Return to Capital in the Twenty-First Century
    GlobalCapital, August 14, 2014
    How can you follow the biggest economic blockbuster of the decade? Gary Jenkins thinks the sequel should tackle some unfinished business.
  • Gary and Piketty
    Twin Peaks and Piketty in the Twenty-First Century
    GlobalCapital, August 07, 2014
    Gary Jenkins gets stuck into the least read economics blockbuster of the year, and finds it has much in common with Twin Peaks.
  • The central banker who cried wolf
    GlobalCapital, July 10, 2014
    A parent has many roles when it comes to bringing up their children and it is fair to say that the relationship changes with time. Mine are at the age where I am becoming a taxi driver who pays them cash for the privilege of dropping them off somewhere. That doesn’t mean that I don’t still try and teach them valuable life lessons, or as they put it "bore us to death by stating the obvious" and often that means telling little stories to try and subtly illustrate a point.
  • dinosaur skeleton
    Why the dinosaurs became extinct
    GlobalCapital, June 25, 2014
    Gary Jenkins answers the burning question of the last 65m years – why the dinosaurs went extinct, and what humans have to protect us that they didn’t.
  • Draghi United 1 - 0 United States
    GlobalCapital, June 11, 2014
    The Europeans look set to dominate in the weeks to come, while the US gets pounded. Gary Jenkins wonders if there's really a level playing field for international competition on this level.
  • Primal Scream Come Together
    The Urge to Converge
    GlobalCapital, June 03, 2014
    European government bonds look pricey, but converging spreads make more sense than ever before. Gary Jenkins casts his mind back to the heady early days of the euro, and a world before bail-outs.
  • Amazon footballer
    Credit Matters: So what is Amazon actually worth?
    GlobalCapital, May 22, 2014
    In a world where the NFL can measure every aspect of future sporting skill, how come the capital markets lag so far behind? Gary Jenkins asks how you can value a company when all you have is 10 years of skinny profits and future potential to go on.
  • Draghi-Sleeper
    Credit Matters: What does Mr Draghi do now?
    GlobalCapital, May 14, 2014
    It isn’t easy being a central banker. Pressure from international organizations, a sceptical market, and a toolkit that’s running out of tools. Gary Jenkins, returning to his column after a year off watching rugby, ponders the options.
  • People News
    Hair today, gone tomorrow
    Remember when hair was big and everyone wanted to be an investment banker? A classic 1980s film takes Gary Jenkins back to his salad days — when people wanted to know what a credit analyst thought.
    May 17, 2013
  • People News
    Apples and bears
    A $50bn order book can’t be wrong, right? While getting fit in case he gets a last-minute call-up to the Lions tour, Gary Jenkins wonders if investors have been able to separate the credit reality from Apple’s lovely, shiny gadgets.
    May 03, 2013
  • People News
    Three’s a crowd
    With so many macro calamities at once, it can be hard to know how to prioritise. But the power of three is compelling, and Gary Jenkins thinks he has identified the ones that need the most attention.
    April 19, 2013
