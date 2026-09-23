Covered Bond Sentiment Survey (September 2026)

Welcome to the first GlobalCapital Covered Bond Sentiment Survey.

GlobalCapital has drawn on its unparalleled network in the international fixed income markets to produce an exclusive report based on what industry leaders think about the future direction of the covered bond market.

From issuance to spreads and new issue concessions, this research offers granular insights into the future direction of the covered bond business.

The research suggests covered bond issuance is expected to thrive in the coming period.

Responses collected from June-July 2026.