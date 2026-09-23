© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
curves3d-as197174317-editedJF.jpg

Covered Bond Sentiment Survey (September 2026)

Covered-Bond-Market-Sentiment-Survey-2026---Sep-2026.jpg
VIEW PDF OF REPORT

Welcome to the first GlobalCapital Covered Bond Sentiment Survey.

GlobalCapital has drawn on its unparalleled network in the international fixed income markets to produce an exclusive report based on what industry leaders think about the future direction of the covered bond market.

From issuance to spreads and new issue concessions, this research offers granular insights into the future direction of the covered bond business.

The research suggests covered bond issuance is expected to thrive in the coming period.

Responses collected from June-July 2026.