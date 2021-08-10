All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group
  • alamy 2021-08-10 greece fires.jpg
    Tuesday View
    Capital must go to adaptation as well as reducing emissions
    Richard Metcalf, August 10, 2021
    Recent extreme weather events, viewed in the context of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, underscore the importance of directing capital not only to reducing carbon emissions but also building resilience to the changing climate.
  • Beijing skyline_adobe_575px_20Oct20
    Asia Tuesday View
    China-US IPOs face disruption – but will emerge stronger
    Jonathan Breen, August 04, 2021
    The US regulator’s demand for more disclosures from Chinese companies planning New York listings may be a death knell for the flow of IPOs between the two markets — but it could go a long way towards offering investors some much-needed transparency.
  • Alamy red tape 2021-04-28 575x375
    Tuesday View
    Regulation will wreck ESG
    Mike Turner, August 03, 2021
    There are growing calls to build all-encompassing regulatory structures around environmental, social and governance ratings and disclosures. This is the wrong course of action and will undermine efforts to achieve the overarching goal, which is fighting climate change.
  • cartoon-1714-koreanipo.gif
    Asia Tuesday View
    Korea ECM: investors miss the point
    Jonathan Breen, July 28, 2021
    South Korea’s financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of big IPOs recently, disrupting a few listings and stoking concerns about a pullback in deal flow. Investors have so far been undeterred — but it’s time they start paying attention.
  • Bank_of_England_Alamy_575x375_200721
    Tuesday View
    The UK risks missing an opportunity on MREL
    Tyler Davies, July 27, 2021
    The Bank of England looks set to wrap up a review of the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) without reconsidering its total asset threshold. That would be a mistake.
  • Standard_Chartered_27Jul21_Alamy_575
    Tuesday View
    Stan Chart’s apprentices to tear down banking shibboleths
    Ralph Sinclair, July 27, 2021
    Standard Chartered’s mould-breaking front office apprenticeship scheme is to be lauded. The programme stands to supply the City not just with a new breed of banker but, if handled well, could bring that rarest of commodities to high finance — genuine diversity.
  • ECBFiveEuroNote_Adobe_575x375
    Tuesday View
    Lagarde is right — it is too early to talk about ending Pepp
    Burhan Khadbai, July 27, 2021
    The extremely dovish tone struck by the European Central Bank last week means there is no end in sight to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (Pepp). Given the uncertainty around the course of the pandemic, that is as it should be.
  • bull_bear_covid_stocks_575x375_alamy_July23.jpg
    Equity
    Equity market hiccup betrays Covid fears
    Sam Kerr, July 27, 2021
    A sell-off in global equities at the beginning of last week, in response to the Delta-variant-fueled rise in Covid-19 cases, was largely erased in the following days. But the episode offered a glimpse of the disquiet in the market, and a hint as to the likely reaction if the pandemic were to take a course that put the brakes on economic growth.
  • Holiday_summer_Adobe_575x375.jpg
    Asia Tuesday View
    Asia's bond market: in need of a summer slowdown
    Morgan Davis, July 21, 2021
    If there is one year where Asia’s bond market needs to slow down for the summer, and then emerge stronger and better, it’s 2021.
