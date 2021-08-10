Tuesday View

Latest news
Recent extreme weather events, viewed in the context of the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, underscore the importance of directing capital not only to reducing carbon emissions but also building resilience to the changing climate.
The US regulator’s demand for more disclosures from Chinese companies planning New York listings may be a death knell for the flow of IPOs between the two markets — but it could go a long way towards offering investors some much-needed transparency.
There are growing calls to build all-encompassing regulatory structures around environmental, social and governance ratings and disclosures. This is the wrong course of action and will undermine efforts to achieve the overarching goal, which is fighting climate change.
South Korea’s financial regulator has stepped up scrutiny of big IPOs recently, disrupting a few listings and stoking concerns about a pullback in deal flow. Investors have so far been undeterred — but it’s time they start paying attention.
The Bank of England looks set to wrap up a review of the minimum requirements for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL) without reconsidering its total asset threshold. That would be a mistake.
Standard Chartered’s mould-breaking front office apprenticeship scheme is to be lauded. The programme stands to supply the City not just with a new breed of banker but, if handled well, could bring that rarest of commodities to high finance — genuine diversity.
The extremely dovish tone struck by the European Central Bank last week means there is no end in sight to the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (Pepp). Given the uncertainty around the course of the pandemic, that is as it should be.
A sell-off in global equities at the beginning of last week, in response to the Delta-variant-fueled rise in Covid-19 cases, was largely erased in the following days. But the episode offered a glimpse of the disquiet in the market, and a hint as to the likely reaction if the pandemic were to take a course that put the brakes on economic growth.
If there is one year where Asia’s bond market needs to slow down for the summer, and then emerge stronger and better, it’s 2021.