Australian Bank Issuers Roundtable (August 2026)
Conflict in the Middle East has not thrown the world’s capital markets into the spin that bankers and issuers might have expected. Instead, they have adapted to the heightened volatility and focused on their priorities: tapping into liquidity, diversifying their investor bases and satisfying demand for AT1, tier two, covered bonds and other products.
For its third annual Australia roundtable, GlobalCapital assembled a panel of senior treasury, funding and debt capital markets executives to discuss the impact of geopolitical tensions on fundraising, alternatives to US dollar issuance, investor diversification and the future for smart contracts and digital bonds.
Roundtable participants
|Lucy Carroll, head of global funding, group treasury, Westpac
|Daniel Dela Cruz, head of debt capital markets Australia and New Zealand, Crédit Agricole CIB
|Leonhard Enck, head of debt origination Asia-Pacific, DZ BANK
|Michael Johnson, executive, funding and liquidity, National Australia Bank
|James Knight, executive director, group funding and non-traded FX, ANZ
|Friedrich Luithlen, global head of debt capital markets, DZ BANK
|Jonathan Ng, director, debt capital markets, Crédit Agricole
|Francisco Sarmiento, executive director — head of funding, liquidity and markets, Macquarie Group
|David Waller, head of funding execution, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
|Moderator: Toby Fildes, chief product and strategy officer, GlobalCapital