Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher.

Watermark

Bridgepoint success points to heavy IPO discounts in September

sale_sign_discount_alamy_575x375.jpg
By Sam Kerr
22 Jul 2021

Bridgepoint Group, the UK private equity firm completed a £907m IPO on the London Stock Exchange this week and surged in trading on its first day. Investors said the reason for the deal’s popularity was that it was too cheap to miss out on. But banks, which will look to bring a large number of IPOs in the autumn, are worried that not all issuers will be as accommodating as Bridgepoint, writes Sam Kerr.

Already a subscriber?

Continue reading this article

Try full access to GlobalCapital

Free Trial

Want to learn more? View subscription options

By Sam Kerr
22 Jul 2021