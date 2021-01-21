JBIC to return to sterling market after long absence

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation has picked backs for a sterling five year benchmark, replacing its last bond in the currency — a trade issued in February 2014 that matured in December 2020.





JBIC has mandated Barclays, HSBC and JP Morgan to run a series of meetings with fixed income investors beginning on January 25.

The issuer last printed sterling in February 2014, according to Dealogic. It sold £425m of bonds maturing in December 2020.