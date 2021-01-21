Fresh hopes for euro FIG supply as spread backdrop improves

Banks are taking another look at funding conditions in the euro market after a strong week of recovery for senior debt spreads.

Senior unsecured bonds have moved 4bp-5bp tighter on average in the euro secondary market this week. The strong performance has helped the asset class to recoup some of the losses it racked up earlier in the month, as investors balked at tight valuations. ING’s €1.5bn 0.25% February 2030 ... ING’s €1.5bn 0.25% February 2030 ...