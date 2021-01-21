Rekeep opens the racy end

Italian facility management company Rekeep signalled market appetite for the spicier end of high yield this week, issuing a €350m five year non-call two at 7.25%. This will trim the company’s sky high funding costs, paying for the redemption of its 9% 2022s.

Global coordinators JP Morgan and UniCredit announced the issue on Monday, joined by Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse as bookrunners, floating talk of 8% area. This was revised to 7.75% area on Tuesday to land at 7.25% on Wednesday — levels far wider than might be suggested by ...