Everything rally boosts Europe's blocks market

Stocks have hit new all-time highs in the wake of Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president on Wednesday. Barring any shocks, the bullishness in equity markets is expected to translate into a strong blocks market over the coming weeks and months.

The S&P 500 hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, the day of the inauguration. European equities have also been enjoying a sustained rally this year, boosted by the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, and the expectation of huge stimulus measures from the newly installed Democrat administration in Washington ...