Goldman lands €1.75bn as bank senior spreads recover

Trading_screen_Adobe_575x375_170420
By Tyler Davies
21 Jan 2021

Goldman Sachs won strong demand for a chunky €1.75bn deal in the euro market on Thursday, becoming the first US bank to visit the currency after posting full year results.

The issuer opened books for a new seven year bond with initial price thoughts in the 90bp area over mid-swaps. 

It quickly pulled in more than €3.75bn of orders for the senior deal, allowing it to guide investors towards a tighter spread of 70bp area, plus or minus ...

