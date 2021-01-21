Goldman lands €1.75bn as bank senior spreads recover

Goldman Sachs won strong demand for a chunky €1.75bn deal in the euro market on Thursday, becoming the first US bank to visit the currency after posting full year results.

The issuer opened books for a new seven year bond with initial price thoughts in the 90bp area over mid-swaps.

It quickly pulled in more than €3.75bn of orders for the senior deal, allowing it to guide investors towards a tighter spread of 70bp area, plus or minus ...