Where there is a will, there is a way to get drunk

The Covid-19 pandemic could forever change the way we as a society live and travel. Bankers may find it hardest to adjust to the new normal.

Many have had to get used to not travelling five days a week and instead spending more time with their families. Others are saddened by the limited chances to throw away some hard-earned bucks on a luxurious stay in a holiday resort. The substitute? Binge-watching Maria Kondo, according to one banker.

Another banker is determined to keep up appearances. Recently he posted on social media, showing off his first-class seat on a flight, so I messaged him to ask where he was going, not expecting to hear back for a good few hours. But his response came almost immediately: “I’m at the office. Just posting for appearance’s sake. Fancy a beer later?” Some may accuse him of misrepresentation. I call him entrepreneurial with the truth.

Another mate of mine is a more practical type. He complained about the strict social distancing measures that Hong Kong has recently introduced, with all bars and restaurants ordered to turn away customers after 6pm. As you can imagine, that bothered me a great deal, too.

“I have to finish all my drinks by six o’clock and be light-headed when it is still bright,” my friend exclaimed.

I suggested, begrudgingly and against all my good senses, that perhaps it is a chance for us all to take on a healthier lifestyle and lay off alcohol for a while. But he shook his head: “No. It just means I’ll start earlier and drink much quicker.” I’ve never admired him more.



