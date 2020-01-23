CEB extends sterling curve with seven year deal

The Council of Europe Development Bank sold a rare seven year sterling benchmark on Thursday, as issuers go further along the curve in the currency to avoid an unattractive cross currency basis swap at the short end.

Leads Bank of America and NatWest Markets opened the books on CEB’s July 2027 sterling benchmark on Wednesday morning with guidance of 39bp area over the July 2027 Gilt.

As the books reached over £425m, the spread was set at plus 38bp. The deal was launched ...