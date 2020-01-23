Corporate investors face battle against ever-tightening spreads

European high grade corporate bond investors are feeling the strain of minuscule spreads, and are pinning their hopes for relief on a surge in issuance at the end of this quarter.

The Markit iTraxx European Main index of credit default swaps is at 43bp, around 15bp tighter than it was at the beginning of October, just before the European Central Bank's corporate bond buying programme resumed. The Main had got down as far as the high 40s in September, ...