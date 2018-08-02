Watermark
A change of scenery, but little else

Your humble columnist is hardly the typical follower of #metoo. I’m an aging colonial with a drinking habit, a Marco Polo Diamond card, and a storied career in the financial markets. But even I occasionally brace at the nonchalant dismissal of the opposite sex.

  By Taipan
  12:00 PM
One evening last month I decided it was time to make a change. I had spent too much of my life getting embarrassingly drunk at the same old bar. Now, I promised myself, there would be a new me: I would get embarrassingly drunk at a new bar. Why not embrace all the variety life has to offer?

I picked a suitably glitzy place and doffed my proverbial cap as a cadre of bankers from a storied Wall Street firm descended on the premises. They were out celebrating a successful capital markets deal.

Their Asia head was not an acquaintance of mine, but I could see he was the type of man who chewed up the scene and a cigar while at it. He came in and walked straight to one of the female vice presidents.

“Hold this,” he said, plonking his leather satchel into the poor girl’s arms as if she was some kind of coathanger. He fished out his phone, left the bag on her arms and promptly ordered her to bring the bag to the cloakroom and hang on to the tag for the duration of the evening.

“I need a drink,” I heard the poor girl mutter.

Me too, my dear. Me too.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 China Merchants Securities Co 20.18
2 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 14.26
3 CITIC Securities 12.06
4 Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) 10.97
5 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.87

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 13,281.62 55 8.37%
2 Citi 11,317.07 66 7.13%
3 Morgan Stanley 10,562.91 43 6.65%
4 China International Capital Corp Ltd 8,575.00 29 5.40%
5 China Securities Co Ltd 7,819.58 33 4.93%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 17,009.62 137 7.66%
2 Citi 15,357.40 98 6.91%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 10,704.74 62 4.82%
4 JPMorgan 10,679.56 58 4.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 9,211.82 42 4.15%

