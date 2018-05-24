Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Peruvian proves generous on bond hunt

Hunt Oil Company of Peru on Thursday sold the largest dollar-denominated bond deal from a Latin American issuer this month. Syndicate bankers took the deal as a positive even though investors said the issuer had been generous with pricing.

  • By Oliver West
  • 24 May 2018

The Peruvian subsidiary of US hydrocarbon company Hunt Oil became the exception to a recent trend by wasting no time in announcing its trade, having completed an investor roadshow on Wednesday.

Ba1/BBB rated Hunt announced initial price thoughts of high 6% for an $600m amortising deal maturing in 2028, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 33,334.77 139 10.05%
2 HSBC 28,431.40 162 8.57%
3 JPMorgan 21,769.41 104 6.56%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,060.01 68 6.35%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,086.33 120 6.05%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10,818.85 32 18.05%
2 HSBC 7,273.68 16 12.14%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.72%
4 JPMorgan 5,513.13 24 9.20%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 3,930.95 15 6.56%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 May 2018
1 Citi 13,239.21 41 10.95%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,126.28 40 10.03%
3 Deutsche Bank 10,752.93 23 8.90%
4 JPMorgan 10,317.96 40 8.54%
5 HSBC 8,612.12 36 7.13%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,573.44 7 15.78%
2 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 12.91%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 889.90 4 8.92%
4 Deutsche Bank 727.35 6 7.29%
5 Commerzbank Group 528.80 5 5.30%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,462.75 70 25.37%
2 Trust Investment Advisors 2,016.80 52 11.46%
3 HDFC Bank 2,009.66 35 11.42%
4 ICICI Bank 1,242.43 43 7.06%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,067.50 11 6.07%