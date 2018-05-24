Peruvian proves generous on bond hunt

The Peruvian subsidiary of US hydrocarbon company Hunt Oil became the exception to a recent trend by wasting no time in announcing its trade, having completed an investor roadshow on Wednesday.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.