The cold case of a missing tenant

It really is difficult sometimes to understand how people’s minds work. But as I have plenty of free time in my retirement, I do love to speculate.

  By Taipan
  12:00 PM
A banker friend of mine made a real estate investment in Hong Kong a few years ago, snapping up a luxury apartment in Central with gorgeous views. The chap has since rented it to other expat bankers and their families who come to the city for short stints. So, imagine his surprise when his doorman told him that his flat was uninhabited, despite the lease for his latest tenants still being valid for another two months.

Sure enough, when my friend popped over to the building, he found that the family who had been renting it had skipped out on two months of rent. And while they clearly had enough foresight to pack up most of their belongings, they left all of their furniture — beds, baby cribs, wardrobes and even a fancy wine fridge.

Puzzled by the situation, but having little choice, my friend decided to sell the goods to recoup what costs he could. But then he realised that there was a gaping hole in the kitchen where the refrigerator used to be. The guy was befuddled. Who would leave all of their furniture but take a used refrigerator?

Putting on his sleuthing hat, he’s convinced this means that his tenants are still in Hong Kong — as shipping an appliance of that size back to the UK makes little sense — and he’s ready to track them down.

I, on the other hand, think something more nefarious may be at play. Perhaps I’ve read too many detective novels, but my mind is racing over why a family would leave in a rush but still take their fridge with them.

  • By Taipan
  • 12:00 PM

