UniCredit hits back after Caius challenges its Cashes

Hedge fund Caius Capital caused a stir this week with its assertion that a swathe of UniCredit’s capital is receiving the wrong regulatory treatment. The bank resoundingly denied it was in trouble, but the dispute has shone a light on the unclear complexity of the treatment of legacy instruments.

  • By Jasper Cox
  • 08:00 PM

Caius claimed the treatment of UniCredit’s convertible and subordinated hybrid equity-linked securities (known as Cashes) as common equity tier one capital represented a breach of European Union law.

In a letter sent to the European Banking Authority, which was dated last week but published on Tuesday, the ...

