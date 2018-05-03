Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Swiss Exchange bolsters its HFT with microwaves

The Swiss Exchange has acquired a microwave trading company that could accelerate the time it takes to transmit trades.

  • By Nell Mackenzie
  • 03 May 2018

The exchange will now offer two ways to connect its trades: the fibre optic cables it currently uses and microwaves.

These signals will travel between microwave dishes and parabolic antennae, in a similar way to radio signals, between Zurich and London, and Frankfurt and Milan.

Microwave communication technology ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 150,397.25 566 8.20%
2 JPMorgan 138,720.84 589 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 125,284.29 421 6.83%
4 Barclays 106,668.15 389 5.82%
5 Goldman Sachs 104,549.19 305 5.70%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 25,303.65 26 10.46%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.49%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,595.40 41 6.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,440.88 36 5.56%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,440.05 28 5.14%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,976.79 28 10.08%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.17%
3 Citi 4,170.20 23 7.03%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 6.84%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,774.73 23 4.68%