Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Bromford HA cuts funding cost with warmly received £300m public debut

Bromford Housing Association issued its first public bond on Thursday, six years after starting its capital markets voyage with a private placement.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:30 PM

Bookrunners HSBC, JP Morgan and Lloyds circulated an initial price range of 140bp-150bp over Gilts for an expected £250m of 30 year secured bonds, rated A1/A+ by Moody’s and Standard & Poor's. 

Bromford Housing Association, based in Birmingham, has not issued public debt before, but it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 48,135.33 218 6.55%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 41,099.98 200 5.60%
3 Citi 36,484.40 211 4.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 35,391.20 130 4.82%
5 Barclays 34,082.55 130 4.64%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 10,780.78 48 9.23%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 8,845.66 38 7.57%
3 Goldman Sachs 8,744.69 19 7.48%
4 Deutsche Bank 7,344.85 35 6.29%
5 HSBC 7,279.19 42 6.23%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,608.47 27 8.76%
2 JPMorgan 2,388.01 24 8.02%
3 Credit Suisse 2,110.58 19 7.09%
4 Goldman Sachs 1,846.31 18 6.20%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,511.02 10 5.08%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,360.67 77 10.15%
2 Citi 7,115.35 59 6.97%
3 Barclays 6,864.90 49 6.73%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,835.41 64 6.70%
5 Goldman Sachs 6,321.81 50 6.19%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 10,007.79 42 6.25%
2 BNP Paribas 9,748.86 44 6.09%
3 JPMorgan 9,700.92 35 6.06%
4 Deutsche Bank 9,603.60 41 6.00%
5 Goldman Sachs 9,062.29 21 5.66%