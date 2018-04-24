Watermark
Go to Asia edition

WeWork turns to US bond market to fund growth plans

Work space provider WeWork is planning to tap the US high yield bond market this week, the latest in a recent string of early stage companies to turn to the capital markets to help fund cash intensive growth strategies.

  • By David Bell
  • 24 Apr 2018
WeWork announced it would look to sell a debut deal in the US bond market on Tuesday, with the co-working firm looking to sell a $500m seven year deal. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Credit Agricole CIB 5,236.90 23 6.24%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,129.09 18 6.11%
3 UniCredit 5,090.85 26 6.06%
4 Barclays 5,053.31 13 6.02%
5 BNP Paribas 4,910.75 20 5.85%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 2,239.51 23 8.25%
2 BNP Paribas 2,058.17 23 7.58%
3 Goldman Sachs 1,760.56 17 6.49%
4 Credit Suisse 1,673.86 16 6.17%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,511.02 10 5.57%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 10,024.77 74 10.18%
2 Citi 6,785.07 56 6.89%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 6,757.41 63 6.86%
4 Barclays 6,719.90 48 6.82%
5 Credit Suisse 6,011.71 44 6.11%