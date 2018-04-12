Uruguay, Panama go long to bring Lat Am back to form

Panama took the plunge on Monday with a $1.2bn 32 year trade. The bond tightened by 3bp on the break before grinding 7bp inside reoffer on a spread basis by Thursday, leaving similarly rated Uruguay confident enough to announce a 36 year deal including a switch component.
