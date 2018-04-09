Watermark
Go to Asia edition

DB eyes continuity in corporate finance amid CIB review

Deutsche Bank looks set to retain its commitment to its corporate finance business after new CEO Christian Sewing instigated a review of the investment bank amid calls for a change in strategy.

  • By David Rothnie
  • 09 Apr 2018
In a memo to staff Sewing, who has replaced John Cryan in a sweeping management overhaul that has taken immediate effect, said that Deutsche will adapt “the revenue, cost and capital structure” within corporate and investment banking as analysts and investors called upon the bank to boost ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 115,761.70 443 7.93%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 106,653.28 339 7.30%
3 JPMorgan 103,637.58 445 7.10%
4 Barclays 91,291.30 305 6.25%
5 Goldman Sachs 83,318.64 238 5.71%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,004.63 20 9.82%
2 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,435.54 35 6.59%
3 Deutsche Bank 12,826.50 31 6.29%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 11,711.29 24 5.75%
5 Citi 10,625.84 26 5.21%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,250.87 23 10.35%
2 Citi 4,053.96 21 7.99%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,013.61 22 7.91%
4 JPMorgan 3,572.75 17 7.04%
5 UBS 2,368.08 8 4.67%