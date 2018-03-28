France grows Green OAT to €10.8bn, billions more expected

The bond is 15 months old, having been launched to great fanfare as a €7bn syndicated deal in January 2017. It was then only the second sovereign green bond after Poland’s, and was the first to be issued as a standard benchmark government bond.Agence France Trésor tapped ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.